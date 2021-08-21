Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $6.34 on Friday, reaching $329.24. 2,929,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

