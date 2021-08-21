Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CASY stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.67. The company had a trading volume of 180,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,252. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.