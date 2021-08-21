Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 2,999 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,436. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.