Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 4,438 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

ODFL traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.51. 391,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,451. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.91. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $283.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

