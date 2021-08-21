Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,258. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

