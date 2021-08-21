CargoX (CXO) Price Up 4.3% This Week

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $56.27 million and approximately $91,550.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00057376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.58 or 0.00815533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00048310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00105294 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 167,160,147 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.