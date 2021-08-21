CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.52 million.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.82. 876,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,995. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

Several analysts recently commented on CARG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.90.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $397,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,120,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,810,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $248,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,473.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 513,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,284,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

