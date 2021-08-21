Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

CRBU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

