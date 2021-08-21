Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CABGY. DNB Markets cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.88. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

