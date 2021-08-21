CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.95. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.76. 514,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.63. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

In other CarMax news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,745,000 after acquiring an additional 157,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

