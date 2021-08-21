Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,500 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 585,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

NYSE CSV opened at $40.11 on Friday. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $715.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

