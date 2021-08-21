CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 109.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

