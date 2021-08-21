Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CATB. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

CATB opened at $7.58 on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

