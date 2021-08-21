Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,605. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

