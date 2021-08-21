Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Declares Dividend of $0.31

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 42.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY opened at $39.18 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.