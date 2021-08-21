CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce $82.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.30 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $77.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $318.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.50 million to $321.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $346.97 million, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $355.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 98,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $260.06 million, a P/E ratio of 90.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at $743,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

