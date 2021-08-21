Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 448.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after purchasing an additional 253,766 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Celanese by 304.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after purchasing an additional 211,574 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 1,721.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 195,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,244,000 after purchasing an additional 184,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

CE opened at $153.81 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $98.83 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.42. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

