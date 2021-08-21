Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 740,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 85,905 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 228,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 681,894.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,015 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 669,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 37,841 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 115.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 392,482 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

