Celo (CELO) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00006325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $898.57 million and approximately $24.96 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00056738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00132492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00150717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,601.74 or 1.00104595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.61 or 0.00909405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.34 or 0.06654579 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

