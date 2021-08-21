Celyad Oncology’s (CYAD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

CYAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CYAD opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.32. Celyad Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

