Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

EBR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 564,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,943. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

