Centric Cash Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001175 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00066580 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

