CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in CF Industries by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $24,124,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $23,779,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after acquiring an additional 460,407 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

