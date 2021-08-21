CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.04.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). CGG had a negative net margin of 38.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.

About CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

