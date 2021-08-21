CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.15. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 146,925 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$615.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.74.

About CGX Energy (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

