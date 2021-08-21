Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $4.42 on Friday, reaching $424.75. The company had a trading volume of 210,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,797. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $425.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.20.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

