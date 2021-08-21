Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $465.00 at UBS Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $390.00 to $465.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $370.20.

NYSE CRL opened at $424.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $197.33 and a 1-year high of $425.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

