Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $465.00 at UBS Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $390.00 to $465.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
CRL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $370.20.
NYSE CRL opened at $424.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $197.33 and a 1-year high of $425.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.76.
In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
