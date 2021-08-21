Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 2,804 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,516,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

