Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,141 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 353,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.