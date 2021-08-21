Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 66,940 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,166,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 68.5% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 161,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 65,812 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after buying an additional 297,286 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,312,713 shares in the company, valued at $580,503,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $716,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,217,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,914,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 822,030 shares of company stock valued at $12,033,778. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.44 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

