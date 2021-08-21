Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

