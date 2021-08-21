Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chindata Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39. Chindata Group has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -200.00.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chindata Group by 136.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after buying an additional 3,369,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $31,875,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Chindata Group by 154.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after buying an additional 1,261,043 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Chindata Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after buying an additional 1,046,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

