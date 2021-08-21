Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chindata Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39. Chindata Group has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -200.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chindata Group by 136.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after buying an additional 3,369,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $31,875,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Chindata Group by 154.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after buying an additional 1,261,043 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Chindata Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after buying an additional 1,046,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
