Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.65

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.