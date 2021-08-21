CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CIX traded up C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$24.28. 228,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$14.91 and a 12-month high of C$25.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

