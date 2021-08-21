CIBC Cuts Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target to C$17.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADN. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadian Timber has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.38.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Shares of ADN stock opened at C$18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$14.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.61. The firm has a market cap of C$301.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.