CIBC Lowers Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $13.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $580.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

