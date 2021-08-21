Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in Ciena by 64.1% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ciena by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Ciena by 123.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,283,000 after purchasing an additional 951,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ciena by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.