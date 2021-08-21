Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) Senior Officer Cory Tamagi Sells 10,000 Shares

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) Senior Officer Cory Tamagi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$13,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,500.

Cory Tamagi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Cory Tamagi sold 10,000 shares of Circa Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$12,700.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Cory Tamagi sold 1,000 shares of Circa Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$1,300.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Cory Tamagi sold 1,300 shares of Circa Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$1,755.00.

Shares of CVE:CTO opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.17 million and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Circa Enterprises Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.22.

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

