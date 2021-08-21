Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given a $56.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) received a $56.00 price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

CSCO stock opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $58.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

