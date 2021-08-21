Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.82 billion-$13.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $58.22. 21,874,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

