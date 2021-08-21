Citadel Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 34.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 53,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,392,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIN opened at $3.72 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

