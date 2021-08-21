Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,308 Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 749,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 104,548 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,288,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 10,149.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 210,094 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $48.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

