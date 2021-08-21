Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,421 Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Nephros as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nephros by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 million, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nephros, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Tom Gwydir acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

