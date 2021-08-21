Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 36,355 Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 36,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth $474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Document Security Systems during the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Document Security Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

In other Document Security Systems news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Document Security Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Document Security Systems, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

