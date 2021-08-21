Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 1,392,690 Shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) by 99.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392,690 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 167,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 67,849 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRACU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

