Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electro-Sensors by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELSE opened at $4.92 on Friday. Electro-Sensors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and selling of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. Its products include shaft speed witches; wireless hazard monitoring; temperature sensor; slide gate and angle position; bearing sensors and belt alignment; and motor drive control.

