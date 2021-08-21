Citigroup Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$70.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 target price on TC Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.82.

TSE TRP opened at C$58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$65.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$61.65. The firm has a market cap of C$57.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.67.

In other news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at C$146,731.14. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,464.02. Insiders have sold 2,614 shares of company stock valued at $166,785 in the last ninety days.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

