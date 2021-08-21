Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Update

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.05. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.12.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 15.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Citizens by 78.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citizens by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Citizens by 118.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

