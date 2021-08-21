Citizens & Northern Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of HD traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.24. 2,929,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The firm has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

