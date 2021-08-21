Citizens & Northern Corp Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.9% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,215,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,384. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

